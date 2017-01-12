Scientific Linux 7.3 Expected Later This Month
More than two months after RHEL 7.3 was released and a month past the updated CentOS, the Scientific Linux folks are working to release their updated Enterprise Linux distribution later this month.

Announced this week was the first release candidate to Scientific Linux 7.3 x86_64. The goal is to release SL7.3 on 25 January, should no critical bugs be encountered between now and then.

For those looking to find out more about this derivative of RHEL can do so via this mailing list announcement or download from ScientificLinux.org.
