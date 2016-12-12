Former Nouveau GSoC Developer Now Working For Valve On Open-Source AMD Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 23 December 2016 at 06:49 AM EST. 10 Comments
VALVE --
We have known of Valve wanting to improve AMDGPU DRM for VR Linux gaming and Valve wanting to contract Mesa developers to improve the open-source AMD driver. Now we know at least one of the faces who is hired by Valve to improve the open-source AMD driver.

Samuel Pitoiset, the developer that started contributing to Nouveau about three years ago by working on compute support during the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), has turned from green to red with being hired by Valve. Over the years working on Nouveau he's managed NVC0 compute code, a lot of performance counter work, AMD_Performance_Monitor support, other compute work, and OpenGL 4 extensions.

And yes, the big work covered this morning of OpenGL 4.3 for Maxwell/Pascal and a big Maxwell performance boost. But in announcing that work this morning, he announced he is stepping back from the Nouveau community to focus on Valve's AMD work. Samuel commented, "This is my last contribution for the Nouveau driver for a while because I have been hired by Valve to work on radeonsi. Do not expect such perf improvements with radeonsi because it already performs really well, unlike Nouveau. But with time and patience we can do better. :-)"

Congratulations to Samuel and it's very exciting to see what's possible in the Linux/open-source space particularly for graphics driver developers being in such demand going from starting with GSoC to contracting for Valve in just a few short years. Can't wait to see what magic Samuel can manage with the open-source RadeonSI code in 2017!
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Steam's 2016 Winter Sale Has Begun: Good Deals On Linux / SteamOS Games
Valve Wants To Improve AMDGPU Linux Driver For VR To Avoid Motion Sickness
Dota 2 7.00 Appears To Have Some OpenGL Performance Improvements
Steam Client Update Has Improvements For ZFS, Streaming, Controllers
Dota 2 7.00 Update Rolling Out Monday
Steam's November 2016 Metrics Put Linux Gaming Marketshare At 0.88%
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound