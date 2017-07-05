Samba 4.7 RC1 Released
The first release candidate for Samba 4.7 is now available for testing.

Packed into Samba 4.7 RC1 are many smbclient updates, support for working against servers without SMB1 support, improved LDAP and replication consistency, support for Samba AD with MIT Kerberos, the Dynamic RPC port range has changed, the LDAP server now uses a multi-process model, AD performance and replication improvements, and much more.

More details on the changes being worked on for Samba 4.7 can be found via this Git commit.

Samba 4.7.0 is currently scheduled to be out officially in early September while until then will be four more release candidates.
