The release candidate is out for the upcoming Samba 4.6 version of this open-source SMB/CIFS implementation.Samba 4.6 RC1 is the first preview release in the 4.6 series. Samba 4.6 RC1 adds support for uploading printer drivers from Windows 10 clients, the Netlogon server in Samba AD DC can now run as multiple processes, improved AD performance, DNS improvements, and a variety of other changes.Those wanting to learn more about Samba 4.6 RC1 can do so via the release notes