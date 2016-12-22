SUSE's YaST Team Ends The Year With Various Enhancements

SUSE's YaST Team has shared the improvements they've been working on this holiday season for improving the distribution's installer / setup tool.
Among the improvements en route for SUSE YaST users are improved management of DHCLIENT_SET_HOSTNAME, ensuring installation of needed packages, some changes to the expert partitioner mode, further improving yast2-network, better handling of GPT disks, allowing the Snapper file-system snapshot tool to work without DBus, CASP functionality, and more.
SUSE/openSUSE users wishing to learn more about what they can expect out of YaST in 2017 can read this Lizards blog post for all the details and screenshots.
