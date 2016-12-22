SUSE's YaST Team Ends The Year With Various Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 24 December 2016 at 07:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
SUSE --
SUSE's YaST Team has shared the improvements they've been working on this holiday season for improving the distribution's installer / setup tool.

Among the improvements en route for SUSE YaST users are improved management of DHCLIENT_SET_HOSTNAME, ensuring installation of needed packages, some changes to the expert partitioner mode, further improving yast2-network, better handling of GPT disks, allowing the Snapper file-system snapshot tool to work without DBus, CASP functionality, and more.

SUSE/openSUSE users wishing to learn more about what they can expect out of YaST in 2017 can read this Lizards blog post for all the details and screenshots.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 Begins Development
OpenSUSE Ends Support For Binary AMD Graphics Driver
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 Does A 64-bit Spin For The Raspberry Pi 3
When Trying Out Tumbleweed, It's Easy To See Why OpenSUSE Leap Disabled Nouveau
OpenSUSE Leap 42.2 Arrives
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Lands Mesa 13.0
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound