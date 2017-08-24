SUSE Remains Committed To The Btrfs File-System
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 24 August 2017 at 10:23 AM EDT. 21 Comments
While Red Hat is backing away from Btrfs support in favor of their next-gen Stratis project and mature Linux file-systems like EXT4 and XFS, SUSE is reaffirming their support for Btrfs.

SUSE was the first to significantly back Btrfs by making it the default file-system in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12. While other major distributions haven't been following in that same direction and Red Hat recently deprecating their Btrfs support, SUSE has made it clear they will continue investing in Btrfs.

SUSE's Director of Product Management for SUSE Linux Enterprise, Matthias Eckermann, has written a blog post to back Btrfs, commenting, "SUSE is committed to btrfs as the default filesystem for SUSE Linux Enterprise, and beyond."

SUSE remains the number one upstream contributor to Btrfs alongside Facebook, Oracle, Fujitsu, and other companies. SUSE also still believes in Btrfs' enterprise readiness and the file-system's many advantages and use-cases from snapshoting to transparent compression and more.

Those wanting to read Eckermann's comments can do so via SUSE.com.
21 Comments
