SRT Video Transport Protocol Open-Sourced

In aiming to enhance online video streaming, the SRT video protocol has been open-sourced and an alliance forming around that for low-latency video.
SRT is short for Secure Reliable Transport and is a low-latency video transport protocol developed by Haivision. The SRT protocol is being opened under the LGPL license.
The code to SRT has been opened via GitHub.
From SRTAlliance.org, they aim to make video streaming better with pristine quality, low latency, secure streams, and is all open-source. "SRT is an open source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public Internet. SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. It accounts for packet loss, jitter, and fluctuating bandwidth, maintaining the integrity and quality of your video."
There's also this press release about the formation of the SRT Alliance for bolstering their efforts.
