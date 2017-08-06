SQLite 3.20 Released With New Extensions, Command Line Shell Improvements
SQLite 3.20 was released earlier this week with many improvements to this widely-used, embedded database library.

New extensions with SQLite 3.20 include the SQLITE_STMT virtual table, COMPLETION to provide suggested tab-completions via the interactive interface, and UNION virtual table.

Improvements to the command-line shell include support for the aforementioned COMPLETION extension, the ".cd" command, improvements to .schema/.tables/.import, and more.

SQLite 3.20 also has improvements to the query planner, new pointer passing interfaces, improved date and time functions, PRAGMA secure_delete=FAST command, and much more. SQLite 3.20 has also seen some optimizations that should allow it to see around 2% less CPU cycles.

SQLite 3.20 is one of the biggest SQLite releases in recent times. To learn more about all of the changes in SQLite 3.20, visit SQLite.org.
