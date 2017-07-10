SPI 2016 Annual Report Released, Details Various OSS Project Financials

SPI, Software in the Public Interest, has released their annual report covering 2016. SPI, for the uninitiated, serves as the steward to many open-source projects from Arch Linux to the X.Org Foundation to OpenMPI and LibreOffice.
The SPI Annual Report 2016 can be read in full via this PDF.
What will interest most of you is probably the 2016 income for the different projects:
0 A.D. 1,432.28 Arch Linux 8,256.72 ArduPilot 54,849.63 Chakra 130.15 DebConf16 69,650.00 DebConf17 32,546.16 Debian 26,940.81 FFmpeg 13,806.43 FFmpeg (OPW) 190.00 freedesktop.org 1,272.05 FreedomBox Foundation 38.00 Gallery 0.33 GNU TeXmacs 42.75 GNUstep 142.50 haskell.org 13569.23 Jenkins 11219.50 LibreOffice 43,289.79 MinGW 216.22 NTPec 61.75 Open Bioinformatics 25,507.50 Open Voting Foundation 80.75 OpenEmbedded 152.00 OpenWrt 1621.13 OpenZFS 123.50 OSUNIX 14.25 Performance Co-Pilot 1,702.94 PostgreSQL 24,795.00 Privoxy 23.75 Swathanthra Malayalam Computing 5,415.00 SPI General 57,111.44 The HeliOS Project 12.35 Tux4Kids 6.65 X.Org 33,523.45
Keep in kind the X.Org Project joined SPI in 2016, which is what they transferred over. And then what each project now has tucked away:
0 A.D. 29,528.35 ankur.org.in 2,811.13 aptosid 251.14 Arch Linux 30,603.55 ArduPilot 52,914.42 Chakra 674.43 Debian 207,824.45 DebConf 14 35,962.78 DebConf 15 71,283.80 DebConf 16 (15,962.67) DebConf 17 32,329.89 Drizzle 6,333.99 FFmpeg 18,666.92 FFmpeg (Outreachy) 304.62 Fluxbox 995.00 freedesktop.org 17,500.17 FreedomBox Foundation 25,049.92 Gallery 8,357.68 GNU TeXmacs 1,122.51 GNUstep 142.50 Haskell 15,978.96 Jenkins 27,435.99 LibreOffice 68,740.43 madwifi-project.org 1,494.90 MinGW 4,079.17 NTPsec 59.27 Open Bioinformatics 75,217.75 Open Voting Foundation 89.71 OpenEmbedded 328.03 OpenVAS 56.21 OpenWrt 6,040.14 OpenZFS 117.75 OSUNIX 17.17 Path64 18.60 Performance Co-Pilot 1,698.80 Plan 9 6,500.00 PostgreSQL 92,378.16 Privoxy 213.62 Swathanthra Malayan Comp 5,763.62 The HeliOS Project 212.83 TideSDK 353.99 Tux4Kids 16,283.63 X.Org 33,444.39 YafaRay 5,849.77
