SPI 2016 Annual Report Released, Details Various OSS Project Financials

10 July 2017
SPI, Software in the Public Interest, has released their annual report covering 2016. SPI, for the uninitiated, serves as the steward to many open-source projects from Arch Linux to the X.Org Foundation to OpenMPI and LibreOffice.

The SPI Annual Report 2016 can be read in full via this PDF.

What will interest most of you is probably the 2016 income for the different projects: 
0 A.D.                           1,432.28
Arch Linux                       8,256.72
ArduPilot                       54,849.63
Chakra                             130.15
DebConf16                       69,650.00
DebConf17                       32,546.16
Debian                          26,940.81
FFmpeg                          13,806.43
FFmpeg (OPW)                       190.00
freedesktop.org                  1,272.05
FreedomBox Foundation               38.00
Gallery                              0.33
GNU TeXmacs                         42.75
GNUstep                            142.50
haskell.org                      13569.23
Jenkins                          11219.50
LibreOffice                     43,289.79
MinGW                              216.22
NTPec                               61.75
Open Bioinformatics             25,507.50
Open Voting Foundation              80.75
OpenEmbedded                       152.00
OpenWrt                           1621.13
OpenZFS                            123.50
OSUNIX                              14.25
Performance Co-Pilot             1,702.94
PostgreSQL                      24,795.00
Privoxy                             23.75
Swathanthra Malayalam Computing  5,415.00
SPI General                     57,111.44
The HeliOS Project                  12.35
Tux4Kids                             6.65
X.Org                           33,523.45


Keep in kind the X.Org Project joined SPI in 2016, which is what they transferred over. And then what each project now has tucked away: 
0 A.D.                            29,528.35
ankur.org.in                       2,811.13
aptosid                              251.14
Arch Linux                        30,603.55
ArduPilot                         52,914.42
Chakra                               674.43
Debian                           207,824.45
DebConf 14                        35,962.78
DebConf 15                        71,283.80
DebConf 16                       (15,962.67)
DebConf 17                        32,329.89
Drizzle                            6,333.99
FFmpeg                            18,666.92
FFmpeg (Outreachy)                   304.62
Fluxbox                              995.00
freedesktop.org                   17,500.17
FreedomBox Foundation             25,049.92
Gallery                            8,357.68
GNU TeXmacs                        1,122.51
GNUstep                              142.50
Haskell                           15,978.96
Jenkins                           27,435.99
LibreOffice                       68,740.43
madwifi-project.org                1,494.90
MinGW                              4,079.17
NTPsec                                59.27
Open Bioinformatics               75,217.75
Open Voting Foundation                89.71
OpenEmbedded                         328.03
OpenVAS                               56.21
OpenWrt                            6,040.14
OpenZFS                              117.75
OSUNIX                                17.17
Path64                                18.60
Performance Co-Pilot               1,698.80
Plan 9                             6,500.00
PostgreSQL                        92,378.16
Privoxy                              213.62
Swathanthra Malayan Comp           5,763.62
The HeliOS Project                   212.83
TideSDK                              353.99
Tux4Kids                          16,283.63
X.Org                             33,444.39
YafaRay                            5,849.77
