Skylake Iris Pro Graphics: Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Antergos, Clear Linux Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 December 2016 at 09:30 AM EST. 4 Comments
For those craving some more end-of-year Linux distribution benchmarks, this morning I finished carrying out a fresh Linux distro comparison focusing upon the Intel OpenGL performance when making use of "Skylake" Iris Pro hardware. For this New Year's Eve benchmarking fun was Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Antergos, and Clear Linux.

The tested operating system releases were Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 16.10, openSUSE Tumbleweed 20161226, Fedora 25, Antergos Linux 16.11, and Clear Linux 12360. With the Ubuntu 16.10 testing I tested it out-of-the-box with Linux 4.8 and Mesa 12.0 and then again with Linux 4.10 Git and Mesa 13.1 Git for a bleeding-edge development experience.


All of the tests were done from the same Intel NUC6i7KYK "Skull Canyon" NUC with a Core i7 6770HQ processor sporting Iris Pro Graphics 580. The same hardware was used throughout, any reported differences in the system table just come down to the OS default and how they are reporting different components.

A range of Linux OpenGL games / benchmarks were used for testing, outside of Steam due to the Intel graphics not being the fastest for heavy Steam games among other reasons.

With the open-source ET Legacy project remaking Enemy Territory Wolfenstein, at least it's playable with the Iris Pro Graphics 580. The fastest was openSUSE Tumbleweed for this hardware followed by Ubuntu 16.10 with the manual graphics upgrades and then Clear Linux 12360.

Barely any difference with OpenArena's frame times.

Clear Linux managed a narrow victory with Unigine Heaven.

The upgraded Ubuntu 16.10 stack yielded a victory meanwhile for Valley and then Clear Linux was in second.

Clear Linux did manage a big victory with Xonotic. Fedora 25 was consistently among the slowest Linux distributions tested in this comparison due to the overhead of XWayland.

You can explore more of these EOY2016 Linux distribution benchmark results for Intel Skylake OpenGL graphics via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Much more benchmarking in 2017!
