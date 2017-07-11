Trying The RADV Vulkan Driver With SISCHED

Last week the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver added an option to enable SISCHED, the LLVM SI Machine Instruction Scheduler that for a while has been a non-default option for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
This "sisched" option for the AMDGPU LLVM back-end is now available for the RADV driver. With Mesa 17.2-dev Git to enable the support, the R600_DEBUG=sisched environment variable can be set otherwise it's off by default.
I ran a few benchmarks today with Mesa 17.2-dev Git to see the impact with RADV on a Radeon RX 580 card.
Dawn of War III was slower with sisched enabled.
But Mad Max with Vulkan appeared to benefit slightly.
Other Vulkan tests hadn't revealed any real change. Testing now on some other hardware.
Add A Comment