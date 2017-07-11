OpenGL/Vulkan SIGGRAPH Event Set For 2 August

The Khronos Group has announced their session line-up for SIGGRAPH 2017.
All the magic is set to happen on 2 August. On 2 August will be their talks about OpenCL, OpenVX, WebGL, glTF, OpenXR, and concluded with the Vulkan/OpenGL/OpenGLES update.
The Wednesday afternoon talk's description is, "Hear what's happening with the Khronos family of open standard 3D APIs, Vulkan, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES. We'll cover the latest technical features, applications, tools, and ecosystem developments."
Will this be where OpenGL 4.6 is unveiled? Will they be ushering in Vulkan 1.1? Will the next Vulkan update consist of promoting all the "KHX" experimental extensions for VR and friends to stable? Will we hear more about the OpenCL-Vulkan compute future? What about the recent talk of a new web graphics API? SIGGRAPH tends to be where Khronos has their annual big showing of new APIs/standards, so anything could happen at this event in less than one month's time... Share your hopes with us by commenting in the forums.
Stay tuned to Phoronix on 2 August for coverage. The Khronos event then ends with the beer-fueled Khronos After-Party. The Khronos SIGGRAPH 2017 schedule was published today on Khronos.org.
SIGGRAPH 2017 runs in Los Angeles from 30 July to 3 August.
