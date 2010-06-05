Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai Debut For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 23 May 2017 at 09:26 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Six years after the Windows release of Total War: SHOGUN 2, the Linux port has been released by Feral Interactive.

Feral announced this latest Total War port last week and is shipping today along with the Fall of the Samurai expansion.

This game will work with the NVIDIA proprietary driver and also works with the open-source Radeon Mesa driver stack. Given the age of the game, the system requirements aren't too stiff for the Linux port albeit slightly higher than the Windows Direct3D version. Unfortunately, no benchmark mode in the Linux version.

Those interested in this newest Linux game can find more details via Feral's website.
