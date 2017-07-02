SDL2 Brought To QNX 7.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 July 2017 at 07:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
For fans of the QNX operating system, SDL2 mainline can now run on QNX 7.0.

There's been past QNX + SDL work while now the latest mainline SDL2 code can work with QNX 7.0, which was released by BlackBerry earlier this year. The support landed this weekend in the Simple DirectMedia Layer with this Git commit.

So far QNX 7.0 appears to be largely used by some in-vehicle infotainment systems from Jaguar, Lincoln, and other luxury cars. Now developers may have better luck porting their software to QNX 7 (any bets until when ioquake3 is ported to QNX7?) or at least now allow QNX application developers to make use of SDL's venerable API.

We've also reported on past independent efforts for making QNX 7 a desktop OS with Qt 5.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool
Collabora Poaches Former Mir Developer To Join Graphics Team
PHP 7.2 Alpha 2 Released
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Cairo 1.15.6 Released
Rspamd 1.6 Released With Milter & ARC Support
Popular News
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards