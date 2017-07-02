For fans of the QNX operating system, SDL2 mainline can now run on QNX 7.0.
There's been past QNX + SDL work while now the latest mainline SDL2 code can work with QNX 7.0, which was released by BlackBerry earlier this year. The support landed this weekend in the Simple DirectMedia Layer with this Git commit.
So far QNX 7.0 appears to be largely used by some in-vehicle infotainment systems from Jaguar, Lincoln, and other luxury cars. Now developers may have better luck porting their software to QNX 7 (any bets until when ioquake3 is ported to QNX7?) or at least now allow QNX application developers to make use of SDL's venerable API.
We've also reported on past independent efforts for making QNX 7 a desktop OS with Qt 5.
