SDL2 Gets Initial Support For JACK Audio Kit

SDL2 now has initial support for the JACK Audio Connection Kit sound server.
SDL2 is now capable of targeting the multi-platform JACK sound server. It's a bit surprising JACK support for SDL has taken so long, but now it's there.
If you haven't looked at JACK in years, you can see the latest on this open-source sound project via JACKAudio.org. SDL2 support for JACK opens up this sound server support to a plethora of games and other applications making use of the Simple DirectMedia Layer.
