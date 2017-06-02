SDL2 Gets Initial Support For JACK Audio Kit
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 June 2017 at 05:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
SDL2 now has initial support for the JACK Audio Connection Kit sound server.

SDL2 is now capable of targeting the multi-platform JACK sound server. It's a bit surprising JACK support for SDL has taken so long, but now it's there.

If you haven't looked at JACK in years, you can see the latest on this open-source sound project via JACKAudio.org. SDL2 support for JACK opens up this sound server support to a plethora of games and other applications making use of the Simple DirectMedia Layer.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Opus Audio Codec 1.2 Release Candidate 1 Arrives
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Arcan 0.5.2 Released: That Display Server Built On A Game Engine, Now Tackling VR
Nextcloud 12 Debuts With "Global Scale" Architecture
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
PostgreSQL 10 Enters Beta
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May
Dolphin Emulator Drops D3D12 Backend, Focuses On Vulkan