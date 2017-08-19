It's looking like version 2.0.6 of SDL, the Simple DirectMedia Library that's widely used by cross-platform games and other applications, could soon be released.
It's already been ten months since the release of SDL 2.0.5 and aside from that lengthy period between point releases, over night the version was bumped to v2.0.6. However, as of writing, no SDL 2.0.6 release has yet to be tagged.
Among the work coming for SDL 2.0.6 is support for QNX7, JACK Audio Kit support, default Steam controller mapping for Linux, updated game controllers, and a variety of other improvements and bug fixes. All in all, SDL 2.0.6 should be another notable update once released.
