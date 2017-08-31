SDDM 0.15 Qt Display Manager Adds Elogind Support, Themed Default Cursor
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 31 August 2017 at 11:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
It's been a while since last having anything to report on the Simple Desktop Display Manager (SDDM) but that changed with today's v0.15 release of this Qt5-powered log-in/display manager.

SDDM 0.15 now makes the default cursor themed, has support for KDE KWallet PAM opening, support for elogind as the systemd logind in its own standalone package, and many translation updates. SDDM 0.15 also has an assortment of fixes and minor enhancements throughout the stack.

More details on SDDM 0.15 via the release announcement posted this morning to GitHub.

SDDM developer David Edmundson has commented that SDDM 0.16 should be out in a few months compared to the year it took in making v0.15.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt Creator 4.4 Advances To Release Candidate Stage
A Binary Snapshot Of Qt 5.10 To Begin Testing This Next Toolkit Update
Qt 5.10 Will Be Going Into Feature Freeze Soon
Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?
Qt Creator 4.4 Enters Beta
Qt Now Supports WebGL Streaming For Qt5 Apps On The Web
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Refining Its GNOME Shell Theme
Piper Has Turned Into A Very Competent Mouse Configuration UI For Linux
QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout
Jolla Announces Sailfish X