It's been a while since last having anything to report on the Simple Desktop Display Manager (SDDM) but that changed with today's v0.15 release of this Qt5-powered log-in/display manager.
SDDM 0.15 now makes the default cursor themed, has support for KDE KWallet PAM opening, support for elogind as the systemd logind in its own standalone package, and many translation updates. SDDM 0.15 also has an assortment of fixes and minor enhancements throughout the stack.
More details on SDDM 0.15 via the release announcement posted this morning to GitHub.
SDDM developer David Edmundson has commented that SDDM 0.16 should be out in a few months compared to the year it took in making v0.15.
