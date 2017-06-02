AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
If you have been waiting to pick up an AMD Ryzen CPU until the prices drop, they are beginning to do so.

It's not clear if they are permanent price cuts, but likely so, given these drops come just days after Intel announced its new high-core competition with the Core-X Series that will be shipping in June.

The price cuts so far entail the Ryzen 7 1800X dropping from $499.99 USD to $459 (or $439 at Amazon), the Ryzen 7 1700X from $399 to $349 and the Ryzen 7 1700 from $329 to $314 (or at Amazon is now $299). These are some pretty nice discounts considering the Ryzen 7 CPUs still appear to be selling well and are still some competitive offerings. The Ryzen 5 CPUs haven't received much in the way of a price adjustment yet.


The marked-down Ryzen 7 CPUs can be found at Amazon.com and NewEgg. If now picking up a Ryzen 7 processor from either shop, we kindly ask you use our affiliate links above as a portion of the sale then goes on to support Phoronix and our Linux hardware testing operations.

See our dozens of articles on Ryzen Linux coverage and benchmarks if you have questions about using these Zen CPUs under open-source or swing by the forums if you have further questions.
21 Comments
