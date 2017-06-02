Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads

I haven't encountered this issue myself on any of my Ryzen Linux boxes, but it seems there are a number of Ryzen Linux users who are facing segmentation faults and sometimes crashes when running concurrent compilation loads on these Zen CPUs.
A Phoronix reader pointed out some of the resources for Ryzen Linux customers facing problems namely when running heavy compilation tasks, like on Arch and Gentoo. AMD hasn't yet found the root cause of this issue, but given the spread of users affected, appears to be related to the processor itself.
Those interested in learning more about these Ryzen compilation issues can find a number of open threads on the matter such as on the Gentoo forums, AMD Community, as well as some entries via this Google Doc tracking Gentoo users having the problem.
AMD is expected to update their community thread when a solution is found. Some workarounds include fiddling with Load Line Calibration (LLC) from the BIOS and some users have found success if disabling the SMT functionality while others are still encountering the problems even if they turn off SMT on their Ryzen 7 CPUs. The issue is happening on multiple versions of GCC but I haven't seen any reports when using LLVM/Clang or alternative compilers.
