AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Memory Scaling Performance Under 100 Different Tests
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 14 July 2020 at 09:51 AM EDT. 6 Comments
AMD --
For those thinking of picking up one of the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT series processors and weighing whether it's worthwhile on your budget picking up DDR4-3600 memory or other higher frequency DDR4 modules, here are some fresh benchmark results with the Ryzen 9 3900XT looking at 100 different tests on Linux and showing how the performance changes from DDR4-2133 through DDR4-3800.

These tests are mainly intended for reference purposes in showing the Ryzen 9 3900XT's impact on Linux performance with a pair of 2 x 8GB GSKILL DDR4-4133 modules operating at different frequencies.

The only change during the course of the testing was the memory frequency. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide assortment of benchmarks were carried out for helping to analyze the performance impact in workloads of relevance to you.


Head on over to OpenBenchmarking.org to see all the individual benchmark results in full.
