For those curious about the performance impact of the different CPUFreq governors on a low-end Ryzen 3 processor, here are some benchmarks.
Using the Linux 4.13 Git kernel atop Ubuntu 17.04 with the AMD Ryzen 3 1200, I tested CPUFreq's ondemand, performance, powersave, schedutil, and conservative governors. As a reminder, Ubuntu defaults to CPUFreq's "ondemand" governor for AMD processors while the Intel CPUs using the P-State driver use "powersave" as their default.
All of these benchmarks were facilitated in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite.
In light tests like SQLite, the governor can make a small impact on the overall performance.
While for Linux gaming it tends to depend upon the title for how much of an impact the governor makes on the overall performance.
Many more benchmarks can be found via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
4 Comments