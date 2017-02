Rust 1.15 is out the door for those interested in this systems programming language.Rust 1.15 adds custom derive support to the language, the build system for Rust has been rewritten in Rust, tier three support for new architectures, library stabilizations, some new Cargo features, and a range of other minor enhancements.Those wishing to learn more about Rust 1.15 can do so via today's announcement at Rust-Lang.org