Skylane: A Wayland Implementation In Rust, Part of Perceptia Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 4 May 2017 at 09:49 AM EDT. 12 Comments
WAYLAND --
While there have been Rust bindings and other Rust-Wayland projects in the past, they have ended up relying upon C language components. With a new project dubbed "Skylane", there's a full Wayland protocol implementation written within Rust.

A Phoronix reader pointed out Skylane as a complete implementation of the Wayland protocol written in Rust. Skylane is the core protocol implementation joined by skylane_scanner that uses the XML protocol description and the Rust equivalent to wayland-scanner, and then skylane_protocols as the protocol marshaling code. Skylane is MIT-licensed.

Those wanting to learn more can see this GitHub repository.

Skylane is part of the Perceptia project. Perceptia is a dynamic window manager with support for Wayland and, yes, is written in Rust. Perceptia makes use of concepts from i3, awesome, dwm, and other window managers while focusing on Wayland support. The project is still in its early stages but those wanting to learn more can see the Perceptia repository.
