Relm: A GTK-Based GUI Library In Rust For Async GUI Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 16 April 2017 at 08:02 AM EDT. 3 Comments
With there being many Rustlang fans reading Phoronix, many of you will probably be interested in Relm: a new GUI library for Rust.

Relm is a new crate/library for developing asynchronous GUI applications in Rust. Using GTK up to now in Rust looks rather messy, but Relm aims to change that and also make the applications more responsive by making the user-interface asynchronous and makes use of the language's futures capability.

Relm's library isn't yet API stable but is continuing to evolve. Fans of Rust wishing to learn more about Relm can check out the project's website at relm.ml.
