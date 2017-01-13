Rust Game Now Supports Vulkan Renderer

Not to be confused with Rustlang, the game called Rust now has a Vulkan renderer enabled.
For those unfamiliar with this early-access game on Steam, as self-described on its product page, "The only aim in Rust is to survive. To do this you will need to overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst and cold. Build a fire. Build a shelter. Kill animals for meat. Protect yourself from other players, and kill them for meat. Create alliances with other players and form a town. Whatever it takes to survive."
With the latest updates today as confirmed via @RustUpdates, there is now Vulkan graphics API support.
This early access game currently retails for $19.99 USD on Steam. Unfortunately I don't believe this game has a benchmark mode, otherwise would certainly be running some Vulkan benchmarks with it. If you try it out on Linux, share your experiences with us by commenting on this article in the forums.
11 Comments