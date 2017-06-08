Rust 1.18 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 8 June 2017 at 12:34 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Version 1.18 of the Rust programming language implementation is now available.

One of the biggest Rust 1.18 changes isn't code related but that it's timed with the first draft of the second edition of "The Rust Programming Language" book that's being openly written on GitHub. This is the official book about the Rust language and great to see it being revised.

Rust 1.18 features some enhancements around the pub keyword, Windows improvements, and the rustc compiler is now 15~20% faster. The rustc improvements are due to addressing various inefficiencies and other problems.

More details on Rust 1.18 via Rust-Lang.org.
