Rust 1.14 Released With Experimental WebAssembly Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 22 December 2016 at 02:24 PM EST. 2 Comments
The Rustlang developers have released Rust 1.14 in time for the holidays.

Rust 1.14 features experimental WebAssembly support to write Rust programs for supported web browsers, the Rustup tool has reached version 1.0, additional support for a variety of platforms, continued work on the MIR intermediate representation, library improvements, new Cargo features, and more.

Rust developers and fans of Rustlang wishing to learn more about the v1.14 major release can visit Rust-Lang.org to learn more.
