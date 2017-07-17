Android-Based Remix OS To Be Discontinued, Jide To Focus On The Enterprise

Remix OS, the Android-x86 derived operating system for x86/ARM to run Android applications on PCs, is now being discontinued in its current form.
The operating system has been in beta since last year but Jide, the company behind Remix OS, is now abandoning it in favor of an enterprise focus.
The company announced today on Jide.com, "Over the past year, we received an increasing number of inquiries from enterprises in various industries, and began helping them build great tools for their organizations by leveraging Jide software and hardware. We see huge potential in the role that Jide can play to revolutionize how these businesses operate. And given our existing resources, we decided to focus our company efforts solely on the enterprise space moving forward. We’ll be restructuring our approach to Remix OS and transitioning away from the consumer space. As a result, development on all existing products such as Remix OS for PC as well as products in our pipeline such as Remix IO and IO+ will be discontinued. Full refunds will be issued to ALL BACKERS via Kickstarter for both Remix IO and Remix IO+. In addition any purchases made via our online store that has remained unfulfilled will also be fully refunded. This requires no action from you as we will begin issuing refunds starting August 15th."
This news comes just months after the future of Android-x86 was made uncertain and the Android-x86 founder left Jide at the end of the last calendar year.
1 Comment