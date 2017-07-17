Android-Based Remix OS To Be Discontinued, Jide To Focus On The Enterprise
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 July 2017 at 05:58 PM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Remix OS, the Android-x86 derived operating system for x86/ARM to run Android applications on PCs, is now being discontinued in its current form.

The operating system has been in beta since last year but Jide, the company behind Remix OS, is now abandoning it in favor of an enterprise focus.

The company announced today on Jide.com, "Over the past year, we received an increasing number of inquiries from enterprises in various industries, and began helping them build great tools for their organizations by leveraging Jide software and hardware. We see huge potential in the role that Jide can play to revolutionize how these businesses operate. And given our existing resources, we decided to focus our company efforts solely on the enterprise space moving forward. We’ll be restructuring our approach to Remix OS and transitioning away from the consumer space. As a result, development on all existing products such as Remix OS for PC as well as products in our pipeline such as Remix IO and IO+ will be discontinued. Full refunds will be issued to ALL BACKERS via Kickstarter for both Remix IO and Remix IO+. In addition any purchases made via our online store that has remained unfulfilled will also be fully refunded. This requires no action from you as we will begin issuing refunds starting August 15th."

This news comes just months after the future of Android-x86 was made uncertain and the Android-x86 founder left Jide at the end of the last calendar year.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Slackware Turns 24 Years Old
Mageia 6 Officially Released, Now Defaults To GRUB 2 & KDE Plasma 5
Endless OS 3.2 Released, Rebases From GNOME Shell 3.8 To 3.22
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 Released
Solus Ramping Up, Ikey Doherty Will Work Fulltime On The OS
Popular News
Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
AMD Reveals First ThreadRipper Prices, Early August Launch
Systemd 234 Released: Meson Build System, Networkd Improvements
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04