Remacs: Re-Implementing Emacs In Rust
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 January 2017 at 10:54 PM EST. 32 Comments
GNU --
For those looking at other new uses for the Rust programming language, there is now a Rust implementation of the popular Emacs editor.

Remacs is a rewrite of Emacs' C code within the Mozilla-sponsored programming language. In terms of why there is this separate Rust-based implementation of Emacs, "Porting to Rust gives us lots of opportunities. We can leverage the rapidly-growing crate ecosystem. We can drop support legacy compilers and platforms (looking at you, MS-DOS). We can add docstrings and unit tests to core functions that aren’t exposed to elisp. It’s also a ton of fun. Remacs is based on Emacs 25.2."

Those wishing to find out more about this Rust-based Emacs implementation, Remacs, can read this blog post for all the details.
32 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
A Look At The New Features Coming To GNU C Library 2.25
GCC 7 Getting Closer To Release, But Running Behind On Regressions
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
GNU Sed 4.3: 10x Faster Regular Expressions, Faster I/O
The Top GNU News Of 2016: Hurd, Libreboot, GCC, GRUB
GNU Guix/GuixSD 0.12 Released
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated