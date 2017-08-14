Those using the Reiser4 file-system in some capacity can now safely upgrade to the Linux 4.12 kernel.
Edward Shishkin has updated this out-of-tree file-system for the Linux 4.12 kernel so it can be built with the latest mainline stable release.
That updated Reiser4 port can be downloaded from SourceForge.
Meanwhile, Shishkin is working on the format41 branch with new feature activity. He's been working on features around Logical Volumes support and data striping support. Details on the brand new data striping capability for Reiser4 can be found via this mailing list post.
