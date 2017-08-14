Reiser4 Updated For Linux 4.12, Experimental Data Striping Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 August 2017 at 11:20 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Those using the Reiser4 file-system in some capacity can now safely upgrade to the Linux 4.12 kernel.

Edward Shishkin has updated this out-of-tree file-system for the Linux 4.12 kernel so it can be built with the latest mainline stable release.

That updated Reiser4 port can be downloaded from SourceForge.

Meanwhile, Shishkin is working on the format41 branch with new feature activity. He's been working on features around Logical Volumes support and data striping support. Details on the brand new data striping capability for Reiser4 can be found via this mailing list post.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Linux's Multi-Queue Block Code Still Presenting Some Performance Regressions
F2FS Hit By Three Security Vulnerabilities: Memory Corruption, Possible Code Execution
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory
ZFS On Linux 0.7 Released With New Features
XFS Updates Queued For Linux 4.13
EXT4 On Linux 4.13 Can Now Support Around 2 Billion Directory Entries
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Changes To Look Forward To With LLVM/Clang 5.0
Chrome/Chromium Turns On Support For OpenType Variable Fonts