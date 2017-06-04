Reiser4 Updated For The Linux 4.11 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 4 June 2017 at 07:35 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Those holding interest in the Reiser4 file-system can now use it with the Linux 4.11 kernel.

Reiser4 developers on Saturday released their updated patch to allow the file-system driver to work with the Linux 4.11 kernel, which was released as stable last month. There are no other known feature changes to Reiser4 itself for Linux 4.11.

If you are interested in trying the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system on Linux 4.11 or any recent kernel release, the source patches continue to be available via reiser4-for-linux4 on SourceForge. There's been no recent communication whether Reiser4 developers hope to see the code mainlined this year or any revised road-map.
