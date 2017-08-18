Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
18 August 2017
The Redox operating system, the interesting original OS written around the Rust programming language, is closer to self-hosting as a result of this year's Google Summer of Code.

The GSoC's goal has been to get Redox OS self-hosting where it can natively run a compiler toolchain for itself from within Redox rather than needing to build support on another platform.

This summer has seen Redox OS now running on it GNU binutils, GCC, GNU Make, Dash, Curl, LLVM and Rustc, and more, but with these packages there are some limitations.

This student developer work has also resulted in better support for Python, Cargo, and Git on the operating system. At least basic C software can now also be built on Redox and most recently is basic support for Autotools.

If you are interested in the prospects of the Rust-written Redox OS and are curious about it on the development side, check out the Redox blog for the latest on their self-hosting goal.
