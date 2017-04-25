Red Hat Is Hiring Another Developer For Open-Source Graphics / GPU Compute
Red Hat is looking to hire another developer to specialize in advancing the open-source graphics stack.

In particular, this latest developer they are looking to have on their growing open-source graphics driver team is to focus on the GPU computing area but may carry over into general Linux GPU driver improvements too.

Red Hat's Christian Schaller has more details on his blog for those that may feel fitted to join Red Hat to work on open-source GPU drivers. The job posting is here.

Great to see Red Hat looking to improve GPU compute support with the current Clover-based work being less than desirable even with Radeon hardware, Nouveau support lagging behind, and Intel's Beignet being one of the only really useful open-source OpenCL GPU driver stacks for Linux at this time.
