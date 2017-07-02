Among the sound changes coming for Linux 4.13 is supporting some new Realtek audio codecs.
Coming to the next kernel cycle is first off support for Realtek's ALC215 / ALC285 / ALC289. It doesn't look like many motherboards/systems are currently making use of these models, but it's likely only a matter of time.
Also worth pointing out in the Realtek Linux space is headset mode support for the ALC234/ALC274/ALC294.
The sound kernel updates for Linux 4.13 will also contain a number of other quirk handlings, device-specific workarounds, and other updates. More details when the 4.13 merge window officially opens.
