Realtek ALC215 / ALC285 / ALC289 Support Coming To Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 July 2017 at 08:07 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Among the sound changes coming for Linux 4.13 is supporting some new Realtek audio codecs.

Coming to the next kernel cycle is first off support for Realtek's ALC215 / ALC285 / ALC289. It doesn't look like many motherboards/systems are currently making use of these models, but it's likely only a matter of time.

Also worth pointing out in the Realtek Linux space is headset mode support for the ALC234/ALC274/ALC294.

The sound kernel updates for Linux 4.13 will also contain a number of other quirk handlings, device-specific workarounds, and other updates. More details when the 4.13 merge window officially opens.
