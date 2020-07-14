ReactOS Hires Developer To Work On Their Open-Source Windows Storage Stack

The storage capabilities for ReactOS as the "open-source Windows" project has long been in poor shape relative to the other subsystems, but ReactOS Deutschland has hired a developer to work full-time on making improvements in storage and related areas.
For at least the next quarter, ReactOS Deutschland is funding a former GSoC ReactOS contributor to work on making their scsiport driver plug-and-play-aware, fixing plug-and-play bugs within their kernel and related work to improve USB storage support and compatibility with Windows storage drivers. Victor Perevertkin previously wrote the Btrfs boot sector code for ReactOS and has been making other improvements over the past two years.
This contract developer may also work on integrating Google Kernel Address Sanitizers into ReactOS and other improvements. More details on this new hire via ReactOS.org.
