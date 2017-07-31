ReactOS 0.4.6 Is On The Way With Many Fixes, More UEFI Prepping
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 July 2017 at 06:05 AM EDT. 4 Comments
ReactOS, the "open-source Windows" operating system developed by the community, is nearing its next release (v0.4.6) and has out a release candidate.

ReactOS 0.4.6 has more work towards UEFI booting support, memory management improvements, various Win32 subsystem improvements, an NFS driver, a lot of USB work, various DLL fixes, and more.

Those wanting to download the newly-released ReactOS 0.4.6-RC1 can find it via SourceForge. Testing is being organized by this Wiki page and the tentative change-log via their forums.
