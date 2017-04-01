The newest version of ReactOS is now available, the open-source operating system seeking binary compatibility with Windows.
ReactOS 0.4.5 features more prep work towards UEFI support, fixed Plug and Play support within modules, numerous improvements to its Win32 subsystem, FAT32 driver fixes, improvements to the shell, work on low-level DirectX components, and a whole lot of other goodies and improvements for those pursuing "open-source Windows."
If you want to learn about all of the ReactOS 0.4.5 changes in full, see this change-log.
ReactOS 0.4.5 is available for download from SourceForge.
