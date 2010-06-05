Paragon Adds Write Support To Its ReFS Linux Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 30 May 2017 at 10:24 AM EDT. 11 Comments
If you are bound to dealing with Microsoft's ReFS file-system, Paragon Software has added write support to its proprietary ReFS Linux file-system driver.

Last year the company released a read-only ReFS driver for Linux while now they've managed read/write support for this newer Microsoft file-system.

ReFS is measurably better than NTFS and is expected to eventually succeed NTFS as a "next-gen" file-system across the Windows landscape, but sadly, there are currently no open-source or mainline options for dealing with ReFS on Linux.

The company's updated ReFS Linux driver also adds support through the 4.10 kernel and other improvements over its older release. The driver can be downloaded free-of-charge but is closed-source. More details at Paragon-Software.com.
