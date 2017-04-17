VC4 Fencing, HDMI Runtime PM & More For This Raspberry Pi Driver

Eric Anholt of Broadcom has shared his latest work on the open-source Linux VC4 driver stack for primarily benefiting the Raspberry Pi.
Some of the accomplishments for the past week include landing the VC4 V3D fencing code, proper runtime detection for the NEON tiling code in Mesa 17.1, HDMI runtime power management support for VC4, the STM32 DRM display driver landed, and various other steps forward for open-source Linux graphics.
More details on the weekly progress of the VC4 driver code via Eric's new blog.
