Raptor Is Going To Launch A New POWER9 Linux System
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 July 2017 at 06:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Raptor Engineering who does Coreboot development work and is known for their previous Talos Secure Workstation system to provide a fast and fully libre workstation is going to be launching a new POWER-based workstation.

Meet the Talos II. Raptor Engineering is teasing the Talos II workstation, which they say will not rely upon crowdfunding unlike the earlier effort and will also cost "far less" than the original Talos. Pre-orders are to open next month while they say this POWER9 system should be shipping in Q4. Details shared so far are dual IBM POWER9 CPUs, five PCI-E slots, fully owner controllable, and workstation performance at competitive pricing.

For now is this fairly basic pre-release page. Raptor Computer Systems is manufacturing and shipping these PCs with Raptor Engineering and IBM having worked out the motherboard design.

Some additional details on the Talos II that were relayed to us ahead of the formal announcement include onboard SATA 3.0, dual seria, onboard 2D VGA, USB 3.0, and dual Gigabit Ethernet. They will also have an option for shipping these POWER9 systems with AMD workstation graphics hardware using the open-source driver stack while NVIDIA compute accelerators will also be an option.

It will be interesting to see how these free software focused POWER9 systems are priced when they are officially announced in August. I'll work on getting remote access to a Talos II workstation for running some Linux benchmarks.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
VC5 Driver Development Continues, Raspbian Performance Still Being Tuned
IBM z14 Announced, Support Added To LLVM Clang
Dell TB15/TB16 Thunderbolt Docks Should Soon Work Better On Linux
Benchmarking The Potato & Firefly: New ARM Linux Boards
Raspberry Pi VC4 DRM Driver Gets HDMI CEC Patches
Summer 2017 Linux Hardware Statistics From OpenBenchmarking.org
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux
The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language