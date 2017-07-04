Rapid Photo Downloader For Linux Switches From GTK To Qt

Rapid Photo Downloader, the open-source software for Linux which its developer claims is "the Linux desktop's best photo and video downloader/importer", is out with a new release after two and a half years in development.
This photography software has switched from using the GTK2 tool-kit to now using Qt5. The developer, Damon Lynch, explained in an email to Phoronix that he was inspired by Dirk Hohndel's thoughts of Qt vs. GTK.
Besides changing out the tool-kit, the Rapid Photo Downloader 0.9 software now uses Python 3 (v3.4+) rather than Python 2, adds ZeroMQ for inter-process communication, makes use of gPhoto2 / GStreamer / GExiv2 for different photo needs, and has a range of other improvements.
More details on Rapid Photo Downloader v0.9 can be found via the lengthy release announcement posted to its project site.
