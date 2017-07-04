Rapid Photo Downloader For Linux Switches From GTK To Qt
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 July 2017 at 09:14 AM EDT. 17 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Rapid Photo Downloader, the open-source software for Linux which its developer claims is "the Linux desktop's best photo and video downloader/importer", is out with a new release after two and a half years in development.

This photography software has switched from using the GTK2 tool-kit to now using Qt5. The developer, Damon Lynch, explained in an email to Phoronix that he was inspired by Dirk Hohndel's thoughts of Qt vs. GTK.

Besides changing out the tool-kit, the Rapid Photo Downloader 0.9 software now uses Python 3 (v3.4+) rather than Python 2, adds ZeroMQ for inter-process communication, makes use of gPhoto2 / GStreamer / GExiv2 for different photo needs, and has a range of other improvements.

More details on Rapid Photo Downloader v0.9 can be found via the lengthy release announcement posted to its project site.
17 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
SDL2 Brought To QNX 7.0
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool
Collabora Poaches Former Mir Developer To Join Graphics Team
PHP 7.2 Alpha 2 Released
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Cairo 1.15.6 Released
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool