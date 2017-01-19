RadeonTop 1.0 Released For Viewing AMD Linux GPU Utilization
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 January 2017 at 06:18 AM EST. 11 Comments
With AMD having not yet opened up their Catalyst Control Center / Radeon Software Center for AMDGPU Linux, using RadeonTop is one of the third-party ways to see your GPU utilization.

RadeonTop 1.0 was released today as the newest release of this utility that's been in development since 2012.

With RadeonTop 1.0 it now supports the terminal resizing, adds new PCI IDs, supports unprivileged (non-root) usage on some installations, and has AMDGPU support with Polaris support included.


Particularly if you have a newer Radeon RX GPU, this RadeonTop 1.0 update will be useful. You can download RadeonTop 1.0 from GitHub. Hopefully in 2017 we'll see the open-sourcing of their GUI control panel for Linux come alongside the waited open-source milestones too of the OpenCL ROCm code being completely free along with their Vulkan driver.
