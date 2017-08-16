Vega Performance Counters Now Exposed For RadeonSI
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 August 2017 at 09:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The latest Mesa patches provide support for the GFX9 performance counters of Radeon RX Vega GPUs for those wishing to profile the driver or games/applications on these newest AMD GPUs.

Nicolai Hähnle sent out a series of patches this morning adding support for Vega GFX9 performance counters to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, which can then be exposed via Mesa's debugging infrastructure. This should be helpful to developers albeit no real benefit to end-users by itself.

That patch plus some other code improvements can be found via this patch series.

Great to see the Vega open-source GPU driver support quickly being squared away and the remaining bits being taken care of for getting it to parity with Polaris and Fiji GPUs, including the RADV Vega Vulkan driver fixes.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Seeing Fixes For Vega
Broadcom Driver VC5 Instruction Scheduler Coming Together
OMX Tizonia Gallium3D State Tracker Sent Out For Review
Mesa 17.2 Release Candidate 4 Arrives For Testing
Mesa Patches For Two Of The Fairly Trivial OpenGL 4.6 Patches
OpenMAX Tizonia Gallium State Tracker Working On EGLImage Support
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish