Vega Performance Counters Now Exposed For RadeonSI

The latest Mesa patches provide support for the GFX9 performance counters of Radeon RX Vega GPUs for those wishing to profile the driver or games/applications on these newest AMD GPUs.
Nicolai Hähnle sent out a series of patches this morning adding support for Vega GFX9 performance counters to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, which can then be exposed via Mesa's debugging infrastructure. This should be helpful to developers albeit no real benefit to end-users by itself.
That patch plus some other code improvements can be found via this patch series.
Great to see the Vega open-source GPU driver support quickly being squared away and the remaining bits being taken care of for getting it to parity with Polaris and Fiji GPUs, including the RADV Vega Vulkan driver fixes.
