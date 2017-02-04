OpenGL Shader Cache Support For RadeonSI Is Making Progress

Last week we reported that Collabora developer Timothy Arceri would be trying to support Mesa's OpenGL shader cache with RadeonSI while since then work has begun to materialize.
For RadeonSI Gallium3D users engaging in Linux gaming with shader-intensive workloads like Shadow of Mordor, the on-disk GLSL shader cache is taking shape. Follow this GitHub repository to stay updated with the latest shader cache developments pertaining to the open-source RadoenSI Gallium3D driver.
The additions atop core Mesa for supporting RadeonSI / Gallium3D shader cache don't appear to be too bad and will hopefully all be merged in time for Mesa 17.1 stable in about three months time.
