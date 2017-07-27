ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query Patches For RadeonSI

Nicolai Hähnle of AMD has sent out a set of 13 patches to wire-up the ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query OpenGL extension for RadeonSI Gallium3D.
ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query adds new query types for detecting overflows of transform feedback buffers. Further details on it via the OpenGL.org registry.
The 13 patches touching a few hundred lines of code can be found on Mesa-dev for this latest OpenGL extension for RadeonSI. Going back to the beginning of the year, the extension was worked on for Intel's Mesa driver.
