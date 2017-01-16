RadeonSI Nearly Clearing The OpenGL 4.5 Conformance Test Suite
While RadeonSI in Mesa Git exposes OpenGL 4.5, it hasn't yet formally passed the OpenGL 4.5 Conformance Test Suite (CTS) for certifying the OpenGL driver. But now it looks like this open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver has about all OpenGL CTS failures addressed.

Nicolai Hähnle of AMD commented today with a set of 4 patches, "This series fixes one of the last remaining CTS failures for radeonsi, GL45-CTS.gpu_shader_fp64.built_in_functions."

This is great to hear and an important milestone of fixing one of the last CTS failures for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. Unlike the Vulkan CTS, the OpenGL CTS isn't currently open-source to the public, so I nor others outside of Khronos members are able to run the CTS to see if now everything passes on our end... (The Khronos Group is working to eventually make more of their conformance tests public.) This is also why Nouveau doesn't yet expose OpenGL 4.4/4.5 as they are still working to get OpenGL CTS access for free from The Khronos Group through the X.Org Foundation. Learn more about the situation in Khronos, Mesa, Standards & Conformance / Certification: Open Source, Open Standards and X.Org Foundation Moving Ahead With Becoming A Khronos Adopter For Mesa.

Anyhow, it's looking great that RadeonSI might pass the OpenGL 4.5 CTS for the upcoming Mesa 17.0 release.
