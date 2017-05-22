RadeonSI/Gallium3D Still Appears To Have Greater CPU Overhead Than The NVIDIA Driver

In CPU-bound Linux games, the NVIDIA Linux driver still appears to perform better than the newest RadeonSI Gallium3D code.
While Mesa 17.2-dev has the new RadeonSI threaded code, in CPU bound games the NVIDIA Linux driver appears to be more efficient than RadeonSI/Gallium3D. The gap between the RadeonSI and NVIDIA appears to be tighter than the last time we ran some intentional CPU-bound tests, but NVIDIA is still doing better off.
Below is a sampling of some results, carried out as some extra data points while preparing for a Radeon RX 560 Linux review later today and a GeForce GT 1030 Linux review later this week.
With this open-source Enemy Territory game at 1080p, it's easily CPU bound on modern hardware... The results are basically flatlined on each driver stack, but the NVIDIA driver is delivering 8% or so higher performance than RadeonSI on the assortment of old/new and high/low-end graphics cards. With this test, even the GeForce GTX 750 series is doing better than AMD's Radeon RX 500 series.
It's a similar story with Team Fortress 2 at 1080p on the latest Mesa code compared to the latest NVIDIA proprietary driver.
Stay tuned for the Radeon RX 560 Linux review with more interesting GPU-demanding benchmarks in a couple hours.
