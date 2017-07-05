NIR Experimental Backend For RadeonSI Updated
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 July 2017 at 09:26 AM EDT.
Nicolai Hähnle has published his updated massive patch-set for implementing an external NIR back-end in RadeonSI.

The AMD developer has been working on a NIR back-end for RadeonSI in part to allow more code sharing with the RADV Vulkan driver and for supporting the ARB_gl_spirv extension for RadeonSI to allow re-using RADV's SPIR-V support.

Initially this experimental back-end amounted to 92 patches but with the "v2" patches posted today it's down to 73 patches as some of the basic patches for common Mesa code and what not has already been merged to Git for Mesa 17.2-dev.

These updated patches for the NIR back-end address various comments that came up during the review process thus far. It remains to be seen though if this experimental NIR back-end will be merged in time for the Mesa 17.2 branching due to happen soon for officially releasing Mesa 17.2.0 in August.

The latest patches up for testing on Mesa-dev.
