Trying Out RadeonSI's Experimental NIR Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 August 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MESA --
Last week AMD developers landed experimental NIR support inside RadeonSI as ultimately a step towards ARB_gl_spirv support for this OpenGL Gallium3D driver in being able to re-use the NIR/RADV code-paths. I decided to take the experimental NIR support through a spin to see if it impacted various titles at this point.

The experimental NIR code for RadeonSI can be activated by setting the R600_DEBUG=nir environment variable. But your mileage for now will be limited as with the NIR back-end there is only OpenGL 3.1 support currently exposed as only vertex and pixel shaders are supported for now, compared to OpenGL 4.5 by default. In the future, more of the NIR functionality will be implemented and thus raising the OpenGL support.


So for some quick tests of this NIR RadeonSI back-end I had to run some older Linux games that don't require above OpenGL 3.1.

Tests were done on Mesa Git with Linux 4.13 and in conjunction with a Radeon R9 Fury.




Using the experimental NIR code-path does appear to have some benefit for some Linux games while in others it was unchanged; see this result file for more details. With the exception of Portal seeming regressed anyhow on Mesa Git, I didn't notice any graphical problems with the limited game tests. It will be interesting to see this NIR support once stabilized.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa Is On Track Again To See More Than 10,000 Commits This Year
Arceri Is Still Working To Improve GLSL Compile Times For Mesa
Mesa 17.2 Release Candidate 3 Arrives
Several RADV Radeon Vulkan Fixes Land In Mesa Git
The Vulkan Feature List For Mesa
RadeonSI Lands Another OpenGL 4.6 Extension, SISCHED For DriConf
Popular News
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Red Hat Appears To Be Abandoning Their Btrfs Hopes
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory
Artem Tashkinov: Independent Hardware Vendors Hate Linux
Oracle Reportedly Laying Off More Solaris & ZFS Staff