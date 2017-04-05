Nicolai Hähnle has been busy today with Mesa Git as in addition to landing ARB_sparse_buffer for RadeonSI, he's now landed ARB_shader_ballot as another useful OpenGL extension -- it can be used as part of the "AZDO" techniques.
Nicolai had previously posted the code for review. We covered the initial ARB_shader_ballot patches for RadeonSI within ARB_shader_ballot Posted For RadeonSI, Can Be Used For AZDO Techniques.
The code has now landed in Mesa Git and it's enabled, but it's only being turned on for LLVM 5.0 SVN and newer due to bugs within the AMDGPU LLVM 4.0 code.
RadeonSI is the first driver getting ARB_shader_ballot support and thus there was a lot of prep work too landing today in Mesa GLSL, Gallium3D Mesa state tracker, and GLSL-to-TGSI code for dealing with shader ballot capabilities. Hopefully the other Mesa/Gallium3D drivers won't be too far behind in this support.
1 Comment