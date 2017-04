Nicolai Hähnle has been busy today with Mesa Git as in addition to landing ARB_sparse_buffer for RadeonSI , he's now landed ARB_shader_ballot as another useful OpenGL extension -- it can be used as part of the "AZDO" techniques.Nicolai had previously posted the code for review. We covered the initial ARB_shader_ballot patches for RadeonSI within ARB_shader_ballot Posted For RadeonSI, Can Be Used For AZDO Techniques The code has now landed in Mesa Git and it's enabled , but it's only being turned on for LLVM 5.0 SVN and newer due to bugs within the AMDGPU LLVM 4.0 code.RadeonSI is the first driver getting ARB_shader_ballot support and thus there was a lot of prep work too landing today in Mesa GLSL, Gallium3D Mesa state tracker, and GLSL-to-TGSI code for dealing with shader ballot capabilities. Hopefully the other Mesa/Gallium3D drivers won't be too far behind in this support.